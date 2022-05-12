Dr. Follmar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Follmar, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Follmar, MD
Dr. Keith Follmar, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA.
Dr. Follmar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Follmar's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Health Plan Bldg Phy 632280 Hospital Pkwy, San Jose, CA 95119 Directions (408) 972-6010
-
2
Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center250 Hospital Pkwy, San Jose, CA 95119 Directions (408) 972-6019
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Follmar?
Dr. Follmar did a fantastic job! He is a confident and meticulous surgeon. I am thrilled with my results!
About Dr. Keith Follmar, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1649473679
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Follmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Follmar works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Follmar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Follmar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Follmar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Follmar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.