Dr. Keith Friedenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Friedenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California
Dr. Friedenberg works at
Locations
1
Great Lakes Gastroenterology8877 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-1225Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff and physician are thorough and courteous. Atmosphere is comfortable. Staff went above and beyond to accommodate all patient needs.
About Dr. Keith Friedenberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1104928043
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Cedars Sinai medical center
