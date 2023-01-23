Overview

Dr. Keith Friedenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California



Dr. Friedenberg works at Great Lakes Gastroenterology in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.