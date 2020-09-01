Dr. Keith Garb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Garb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Garb, MD
Dr. Keith Garb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Garb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Garb's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Health MPTF Calabasas26585 Agoura Rd Ste 330, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 876-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garb?
Dr. Garb is an amazing Doctor he has great bed side manners. I have never had any problems with getting an appointment with him nor get a call back. He explains things to you and helps you to the fullest. He is the best doctor.
About Dr. Keith Garb, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1740381177
Education & Certifications
- Va Sepulveda-Ucla|Va Wadsworth-Ucla
- Va Wadsworth-Ucla
- Va Wadsworth-Ucla
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garb works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.