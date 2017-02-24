Overview

Dr. Keith Gordey, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Gordey works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.