Overview of Dr. Keith Griffin, MD

Dr. Keith Griffin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Atrium Health Cabarrus.



Dr. Griffin works at Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Afton in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.