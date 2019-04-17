See All Dermatologists in Victorville, CA
Dr. Keith Gross, MD

Dermatology
2.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keith Gross, MD is a Dermatologist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Gross works at Victor Valley Dermatology in Victorville, CA with other offices in Elko, NV, Upland, CA and Susanville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keith Mark Gross MD Inc
    12550 Hesperia Rd Ste 218, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 951-9895
  2. 2
    Keith M Gross MD Inc
    1900 Idaho St Ste 102, Elko, NV 89801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 753-9799
  3. 3
    Keith Mark Gross MD Inc
    1113 Alta Ave Ste 200, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 985-1948
  4. 4
    1810 1st St, Susanville, CA 96130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 257-7335

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Keith Gross, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952357188
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gross has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

