Dr. Keith Gurland, MD

Ophthalmology
2.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Keith Gurland, MD

Dr. Keith Gurland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Gurland works at Specs Unlimited in Bayonne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gurland's Office Locations

    Specs Unlimited
    521 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 (201) 339-1266

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma Surgery

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 10, 2020
    Keith Gurland saved my eyesight twice. I got pink eye in the hospital when my Mother died. Either from an open tissue box, or the elevator buttons. The only things I touched. Pink eye is fast. You usually know. My Sisters took me to Gurland and his Son did something that saved me. Second time. He saved me when I mixed ammonia in a sink with the ammonia and then the hot water and got a cloud of it. Again; Keith did something and fixed me.
    Georgia Atkins — Feb 10, 2020
    About Dr. Keith Gurland, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1013098805
    Education & Certifications

    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Gurland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gurland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gurland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gurland has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

