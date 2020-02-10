Dr. Keith Gurland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Gurland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Gurland, MD
Dr. Keith Gurland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Gurland works at
Dr. Gurland's Office Locations
-
1
Specs Unlimited521 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 339-1266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gurland?
Keith Gurland saved my eyesight twice. I got pink eye in the hospital when my Mother died. Either from an open tissue box, or the elevator buttons. The only things I touched. Pink eye is fast. You usually know. My Sisters took me to Gurland and his Son did something that saved me. Second time. He saved me when I mixed ammonia in a sink with the ammonia and then the hot water and got a cloud of it. Again; Keith did something and fixed me.
About Dr. Keith Gurland, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013098805
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurland works at
Dr. Gurland has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gurland speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.