Overview of Dr. Keith Gurland, MD

Dr. Keith Gurland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Gurland works at Specs Unlimited in Bayonne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.