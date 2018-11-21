Dr. Keith Gurnick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Gurnick, DPM
Dr. Keith Gurnick, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Gurnick works at
Gurnick Podiatry2080 Century Park E Ste 705, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 553-7691
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Have been with Dr. Gurnick for over 25 years. He kept me running for a long time and took very good care of my feet.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, French
- 1730129214
- Southern California Podiatric Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- UCLA
