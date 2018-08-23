Dr. Keith Heslinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heslinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Heslinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Heslinger, MD
Dr. Keith Heslinger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Dr. Heslinger's Office Locations
Dr. Heslinger's Office Locations
Flint Ob/Gyn4520 Linden Creek Pkwy Ste F, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 733-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor and awesome staff! I am grateful I had him to do emergency csections on both my children. He keeps you calm and relaxed! Couldn’t have trusted a better doctor!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1275540718
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heslinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heslinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heslinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Heslinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heslinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heslinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heslinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.