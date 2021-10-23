Overview of Dr. Keith Hewitt, MD

Dr. Keith Hewitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They completed their residency with Aultman Hospital Canton Oh



Dr. Hewitt works at Drs Hewitt Davis & Sutton in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.