Dr. Keith Hickey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Hickey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital, Saint Bernard Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hickey works at
Locations
Louisiana Heart Center1810 Lindberg Dr Ste 2100, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 649-2700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Oaks Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. A very competent compassionate physician . He diagnosed my heart murmurs and treated accordingly. He did take his time with many tests: however he diagnosed my condition early on. I am so happy I found Dr Hickey. He has a great best side manner in addition to being a great diagnostician. He listens to your concerns and spends a long time discussing your case. Thank God, for finding Dr Hickey. He saved my heart !
About Dr. Keith Hickey, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1538100078
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
- Duke University Medical Center - Durham, NC
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Internal Medicine
