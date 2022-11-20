Dr. Keith Hinshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Hinshaw, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Hinshaw, MD
Dr. Keith Hinshaw, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Hinshaw works at
Dr. Hinshaw's Office Locations
Rochester General Surgery
75 Barclay Cir Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307
(248) 853-9177
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful doctor and has such a great heart!!
About Dr. Keith Hinshaw, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1336128008
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State U DMC
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Michigan State University
- General Surgery
