Overview of Dr. Keith Hinshaw, MD

Dr. Keith Hinshaw, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Hinshaw works at Rochester General Surgery in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.