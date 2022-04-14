Dr. Keith Hodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Hodge, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Hodge, MD
Dr. Keith Hodge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Hodge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hodge's Office Locations
-
1
Monarch Plastic Surgery P A4801 W 135th St, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (913) 382-5295Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Monarch Plastic Surgery9501 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions (816) 378-5722
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Menorah Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodge?
Dr. Hodge is not only incredibly talented, he’s a great person, too! His team is amazing, especially Kimber. They’ve supported me during a very tough time, and I’ll be eternally grateful for the care I’ve received.
About Dr. Keith Hodge, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1154373082
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital|University Of Arkansas School Of Medicine|University of Kansas Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodge works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.