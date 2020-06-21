Overview of Dr. Keith Hurvitz, MD

Dr. Keith Hurvitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Hurvitz works at Miller Childrens Outpatnt Clinic in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.