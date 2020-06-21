Dr. Keith Hurvitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurvitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Hurvitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Hurvitz, MD
Dr. Keith Hurvitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Hurvitz works at
Dr. Hurvitz's Office Locations
-
1
Long Beach Medical Center2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-8521
-
2
Keith A. Hurvitz, M.D., F.A.C.S. Cosmetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery6226 E Spring St Ste 380, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 595-6543
-
3
South Bay Office20911 Earl St Ste 470, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (562) 595-6543
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurvitz?
Met this superb doctor for first time at my dermatologist's practice when he surgically removed cancer from my shoulder. What a wonderful human being; like talking to an old friend. Compassionate, so caring, the best bedside manner. He is a true gift in this world. THANK YOU DR KEITH!!!
About Dr. Keith Hurvitz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1205989258
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurvitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurvitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurvitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurvitz works at
Dr. Hurvitz speaks French and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurvitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurvitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurvitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurvitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.