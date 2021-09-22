Overview of Dr. Keith Huynh, MD

Dr. Keith Huynh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Huynh works at Keith Huynh, MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.