Overview of Dr. Keith Javery, DO

Dr. Keith Javery, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Javery works at Javery Pain Institute in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.