Dr. Keith Jeffords, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (238)
Map Pin Small Smyrna, GA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keith Jeffords, MD

Dr. Keith Jeffords, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.

Dr. Jeffords works at Keith Jeffords MD, DDS - Paramount Plastic Surgery in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Jeffords' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Keith Jeffords MD, DDS - Paramount Plastic Surgery
    3964 ATLANTA RD SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 370-9854
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dog Bite
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Contour Alteration Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fat Reduction Procedure Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
HydraFacial Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
KTP Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
LED Light Treatment for Acne Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lesion
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mini Fift Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Septal Perforation Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Revisional Surgery Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 238 ratings
    Patient Ratings (238)
    5 Star
    (207)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 26, 2021
    OMG Dr Keith Jeffords is such an Awesome person and surgeon. He is very aknowledgeable about what he does. I really put all my trust in him. I started working with Dr Jeffords last year and how he treats his patients with such grace and respect. He truly take the time out and explain every step of your procedure so that you would have a clear understanding on what is going to take place. He has several counsel sections with you before and after the procedure. He also takes his time throughout the procedure to make sure you get the best results. After working with Dr Jeffords and saw how great of a job he does, I decided to have Dr Jeffords do my breast lift and Abdominal plastic surgery. I love the new me. He did an amazing job....Thank you Dr. Jeffords. ?
    Nicole Haney — Feb 26, 2021
    About Dr. Keith Jeffords, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538229356
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard University/ Brigham and Womenâ€™s Hospital
    Medical Education
    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
