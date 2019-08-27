Overview of Dr. Keith Jorgensen, MD

Dr. Keith Jorgensen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Derry, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Jorgensen works at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.