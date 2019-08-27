Dr. Keith Jorgensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jorgensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Jorgensen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Jorgensen, MD
Dr. Keith Jorgensen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Derry, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Jorgensen's Office Locations
Parkland Center for Emotional Wellness1 Parkland Dr, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 437-0805
Nutfield Surgicenter44 Birch St Ste 304, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 432-8104
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Keith Jorgensen saved my life. He is skilled, knowledgeable, kind, and honest. What a cancer patient wants to hear aside from "we can cure you" is honesty, and Dr. Jorgensen has always been truthful with me. He is the best. Michael, the PA, is also excellent.
About Dr. Keith Jorgensen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1023081601
Education & Certifications
- Boston Combined Program
- St Elizabeths Hospital
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jorgensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorgensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jorgensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jorgensen works at
Dr. Jorgensen has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis and Tonsillitis, and more.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jorgensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
