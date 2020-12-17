Dr. Keith Kadesky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadesky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Kadesky, MD
Dr. Keith Kadesky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Kadesky's Office Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas Office8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 700, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 691-1902
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Seemed very knowledgeable and made me feel very comfortable
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Washington and Lee University
Frequently Asked Questions
