Dr. Keith Kearney, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Keith Kearney, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Grand View Health and St. Luke's Quakertown Campus.
St. Luke's Buxmont Gastroenterology1107 Bethlehem Pike, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions (267) 985-5000
Bux-Mont Gastroenterology Associates1021 Park Ave Ste 30, Quakertown, PA 18951 Directions (215) 257-3011
Bux-Mont Gastroenterology Associates270 Main St Ste 1, Harleysville, PA 19438 Directions (215) 257-3011
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand View Health
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Independence Blue Cross
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Kearney is thorough, caring, and compassionate. He explains everything in detail, and you can tell he really cares about his patients. He had made me feel so comfortable opening up about digestive health, and answers all my questions. He develops a report with his patients, and I highly recommend seeing him.
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1245396019
- Lankenau Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Gastroenterology
