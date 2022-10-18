Overview

Dr. Keith Kearney, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Grand View Health and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.



Dr. Kearney works at Bux-Mont Gastroenterology Associates in Sellersville, PA with other offices in Quakertown, PA and Harleysville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.