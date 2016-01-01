Dr. Kendall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Kendall, DPM
Overview of Dr. Keith Kendall, DPM
Dr. Keith Kendall, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Kendall works at
Dr. Kendall's Office Locations
Spectrum Medical Group P.A.700 Mount Hope Ave Ste 620, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-2220
Maine Functional Medicine33 Penn Plz Ste A, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keith Kendall, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164490009
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kendall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendall works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendall.
