Dr. Keith Kerr, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Keith Kerr, MD

Dr. Keith Kerr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Kerr works at Northwest Houston Neurosurgery in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kerr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Houston Neurosurgery
    21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 645A, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Excellent doctor !! Took the time to explain the procedure and answered all our questions & concerns .He was very patient, well spoken & kind . My procedure (microdiscectomy) was a resounding success !!! I was able to walk without any pain immediately after my procedure !
    Amanda Chadee — Jul 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Keith Kerr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659715316
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kerr works at Northwest Houston Neurosurgery in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kerr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

