Dr. Keith Kim, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine - MD, with Honors and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital.
HCA Florida Lake Nona Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery3288 Greenwald Way N Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 768-2186Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Keith Kim, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1194732750
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospital|University of North Carolina Hospitals - General Surgery Residency
- University of North Carolina Hospitals - General Surgery Internship
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine - MD, with Honors
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.