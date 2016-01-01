Dr. Keith King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith King, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith King, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Medicine - Baltimore, Maryland and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. King works at
Locations
Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics81 Veronica Ave Ste 205, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (314) 952-5790Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keith King, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1275932766
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's University Health Network
- Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University of Maryland School of Medicine - Baltimore, Maryland
- General Surgery
Dr. King works at
