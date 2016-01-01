See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Keith King, MD

Bariatric Surgery
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Keith King, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Medicine - Baltimore, Maryland and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. King works at Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics
    81 Veronica Ave Ste 205, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 952-5790
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    About Dr. Keith King, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1275932766
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Luke's University Health Network
    • Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • University of Maryland School of Medicine - Baltimore, Maryland
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King works at Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Dr. King’s profile.

    Dr. King has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

