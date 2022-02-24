See All Family Doctors in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Keith Kiser, MD

Family Medicine
3.6 (54)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keith Kiser, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Kiser works at Keith W Kiser MD in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Keith W Kiser MD
    2205 Williams Trace Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 980-2722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Animal Allergies
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Affordable Health & Benefits
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    
    About Dr. Keith Kiser, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801898218
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    • Bapt Hospital University Tenn
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Kiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

