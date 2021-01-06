Overview of Dr. Keith Klein, MD

Dr. Keith Klein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Klein works at Keith L. Klein, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.