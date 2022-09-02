Dr. Keith Kobet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Kobet, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Kobet, MD
Dr. Keith Kobet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, MI. They completed their residency with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Kobet works at
Dr. Kobet's Office Locations
-
1
Keith A Kobet MD PC7949 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 459-7850
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kobe’s is very through and answers questions so you can understand the answer. The office staff is great. The office is always on time and very helpful.
About Dr. Keith Kobet, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English

Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kobet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kobet works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.