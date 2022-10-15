Dr. Kohout has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Kohout, DO
Overview of Dr. Keith Kohout, DO
Dr. Keith Kohout, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 358-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
ExcellentBeyond reproach He came highly recommended by the physician he trained under at the University of Iowa. He Exceeded all expectations! Treats both my mother and I for Parkinson’s disease. I would not hesitate to recommend him for his thorough knowledge, empathetic approach, wonderful listening skills, full knowledge of the patient’s situation before entering the exam room.
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Kohout accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohout has seen patients for Tremor, Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohout on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohout. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohout.
