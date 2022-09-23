Dr. Kozeny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Kozeny, MD
Dr. Keith Kozeny, MD is a Dermatologist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.
Scott D. Glazer M.d. Sc600 W Lake Cook Rd Ste 110, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 255-9150
Scott D Glazer MD Sc Dermatology Laboratory1430 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 213, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 255-9150
Cole D Lundquist MD Sc7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 321, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 774-7122
Receptionist and nurses were excellent. Dr. Kozeny is by far the best there is.
About Dr. Keith Kozeny, MD
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
