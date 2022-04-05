Overview

Dr. Keith Kyker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Kyker works at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.