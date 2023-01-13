Overview of Dr. Keith Ladu, DO

Dr. Keith Ladu, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Ladu works at OrthoNeuro in Dublin, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH and Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.