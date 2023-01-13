Dr. Keith Ladu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Ladu, DO
Overview of Dr. Keith Ladu, DO
Dr. Keith Ladu, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Ladu's Office Locations
OrthoNeuro Dublin6785 Bobcat Way Ste 300, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 890-6555
OrthoNeuro Pickerington1030 Refugee Rd Ste 180, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 890-6555
OrthoNeuro Grandview1313 Olentangy River Rd Fl 2, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 890-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff always welcoming, polite, efficient. Dr. LaDu is very open, honest, and compassionate. Never pressure. I am so glad I am his patient.
About Dr. Keith Ladu, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1932178373
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital, Columbus, Ohio
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.