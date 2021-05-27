Dr. Keith Lamberson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamberson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Lamberson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Lamberson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Lamberson works at
Locations
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta The Battery Atlanta455 Legends Pl SE Ste 890, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 418-9090Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Austell3672 Marathon Cir, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 944-3303Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Lamberson for many issues through the years, as has my family. He is very engaged and listens and formulates a plan after thoughtful consideration taking into account your level of activity and desires. His surgical outcomes are super.
About Dr. Keith Lamberson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1033112040
Education & Certifications
- Ortho Spec Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamberson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamberson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamberson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamberson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamberson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamberson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamberson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamberson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.