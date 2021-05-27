Overview

Dr. Keith Lamberson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Lamberson works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Austell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.