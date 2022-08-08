Dr. Keith Laskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Laskin, MD
Dr. Keith Laskin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Mainline Gastroenterology Assoc PC1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2407, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 644-6755
- 2 2050 W Chester Pike Fl 3, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions (610) 644-6755
Malvern Office325 Central Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6755
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
After years of esophageal problems, Dr Laskin correctly diagnosed and treated my husband 20 years ago and since this time, he hasn’t been to any other gastroenterologist. He’s polite, attentive to all your questions, easy to talk to, just an all-around great Doctor. On 8/8/2022, I called to make an appt., only to find out he has retired. Quite upsetting. A letter to his patients would have been nice. He will be missed.
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Laskin has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laskin speaks Spanish.
