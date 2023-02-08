Overview of Dr. Keith Lawhorn, MD

Dr. Keith Lawhorn, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with Medical College Of Virginia



Dr. Lawhorn works at OrthoVirginia in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Stone Ridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.