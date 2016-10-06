Dr. Keith Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Lee, MD
Dr. Keith Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2200
-
2
Palo Alto Medical Foundation805 Veterans Blvd Ste 201, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 853-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a lithotripsy on oct 4th and Dr. Lee took very good care of me so I would give him a five star or excellent job on me as everything is working out well since surgery
About Dr. Keith Lee, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1114036142
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
