Dr. Keith Lee, MD

Urology
4.1 (13)
Map Pin Small Palo Alto, CA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Keith Lee, MD

Dr. Keith Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 853-2200
  2. 2
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    805 Veterans Blvd Ste 201, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 853-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center
  • Sequoia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
No-Scalpel Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 06, 2016
    I had a lithotripsy on oct 4th and Dr. Lee took very good care of me so I would give him a five star or excellent job on me as everything is working out well since surgery
    tom wilson in San mateo, CA — Oct 06, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Lee, MD
    About Dr. Keith Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    NPI Number
    • 1114036142
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
