Overview of Dr. Keith Leitzen, MD

Dr. Keith Leitzen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Leitzen works at Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.