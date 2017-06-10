Overview

Dr. Keith Leventhal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Leventhal works at Complete Primary Care Of Long Island in North Bellmore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.