Dr. Keith Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Levy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Locations
Psychiatry and Family Counseling of Worcester County Llp52 Cedar St, Worcester, MA 01609 Directions (508) 752-5191
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keith Levy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1205911914
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
