Overview of Dr. Keith Lim, DO

Dr. Keith Lim, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Lim works at Meridian Medical Associates in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL and New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.