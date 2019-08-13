See All Dermatologists in Gallatin, TN
Dr. Keith Loven, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (38)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keith Loven, MD is a Dermatologist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    300 Steam Plant Rd, Gallatin, TN 37066 (615) 859-7546
  2. 2
    190D Saundersville Rd Ste 2005, Hendersonville, TN 37075 (615) 859-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 13, 2019
    Doctor Loven is the best he took plenty of time to explain and his team follows you throughout the treatment with Dr Loven just a great atmosphere to see a doctor you are treated with much respect and the care and any questions are always answered Miss Peggy and the ladies in that part of the office are fantastic many thanks to everyone there
    — Aug 13, 2019
    About Dr. Keith Loven, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235116518
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College Of Virginia--Dermatology
    • IU Health University
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Loven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loven has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loven has seen patients for Dermatitis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Loven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loven.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

