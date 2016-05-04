Dr. Keith Marshall, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Marshall, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Keith Marshall, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Warren, MI. They completed their residency with My Clemens GeneralHospital, General Surgery, Mt Clemens, Michigan
Dr.keith N. Marshall Pllc3272 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 102, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (586) 759-7963
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Very friendly and understand of what's your going though.
- General Surgery
- English, French
- My Clemens GeneralHospital, General Surgery, Mt Clemens, Michigan
Dr. Marshall speaks French.
