Dr. Keith Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Martin, MD
Dr. Keith Martin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
-
1
Ob Gyn Associates of Montgomery PC495 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 279-9333
-
2
Montgomery Surgical Center470 Taylor Rd Ste 100, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 284-9600
-
3
Prattville location630 McQueen Smith Rd N, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 365-6088
- 4 440 Taylor Rd Ste 3200, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 279-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Martin has been my doc for 18 years and is just great. He is always thorough and spends whatever time is needed with his patients.
About Dr. Keith Martin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1356358808
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
