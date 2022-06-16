Dr. Keith Matheny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matheny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Matheny, MD
Dr. Keith Matheny, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Keith E. Matheny M.d.8380 Warren Pkwy Ste 504, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 890-9250
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco5601 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 596-4005
Doctor checked the Earlens in my ear, cleaned ear, and repositioned lens. Made sure I heard what he did after replacing the processor in my ear. Dr Matheny asks questions and answers my questions completely to my satisfaction. Great doctor!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205805462
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Matheny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matheny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matheny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Matheny works at
Dr. Matheny has seen patients for Sinusitis, Intranasal or Sinus Procedure and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matheny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Matheny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matheny.
