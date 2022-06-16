Overview of Dr. Keith Matheny, MD

Dr. Keith Matheny, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.



Dr. Matheny works at Keith E. Matheny M.d. in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Intranasal or Sinus Procedure and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.