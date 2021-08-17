Dr. Keith McCrae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCrae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith McCrae, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith McCrae, MD
Dr. Keith McCrae, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. McCrae's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0127Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCrae is calm and makes me feel comfortable. He is very knowledgeable in his field and I appreciate his expertise. I am very glad he is my doctor and I have to say I trust him more than any doctor I have ever seen. Thanks Dr. McCrae!
About Dr. Keith McCrae, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1356367973
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCrae has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCrae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCrae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCrae. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCrae.
