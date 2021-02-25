See All General Surgeons in Noblesville, IN
Dr. Keith McEwen, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (41)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Keith McEwen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.

Dr. McEwen works at Keith E Mcewen MD in Noblesville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Riverview Health.

Locations

    Bariatrics and Medical Weight Loss - Hamilton
    9669 E 146th St Ste 340, Noblesville, IN 46060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Feb 25, 2021
    Dr. McEwen is the best doctor I’ve ever been to. He really listens to what you have to say. He gives me a sense of calm that no other doctor ever has and in turn I felt that I could really talk to him and he really cares about what I have to say. His staff is also just as caring. If you are considering having this procedure done he is the best doctor that you con choose.
    Anna M — Feb 25, 2021
    About Dr. Keith McEwen, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578546180
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University Hosps
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    • Iowa State U-USAEC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith McEwen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McEwen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McEwen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McEwen works at Keith E Mcewen MD in Noblesville, IN. View the full address on Dr. McEwen’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. McEwen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McEwen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McEwen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McEwen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

