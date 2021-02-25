Dr. Keith McEwen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McEwen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith McEwen, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith McEwen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.
Dr. McEwen works at
Locations
Bariatrics and Medical Weight Loss - Hamilton9669 E 146th St Ste 340, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 621-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McEwen is the best doctor I’ve ever been to. He really listens to what you have to say. He gives me a sense of calm that no other doctor ever has and in turn I felt that I could really talk to him and he really cares about what I have to say. His staff is also just as caring. If you are considering having this procedure done he is the best doctor that you con choose.
About Dr. Keith McEwen, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1578546180
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hosps
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Iowa State U-USAEC
