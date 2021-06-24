Dr. Keith Meister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Meister, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Meister, MD
Dr. Keith Meister, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their fellowship with Royal Natl Orth Hosp
Dr. Meister works at
Dr. Meister's Office Locations
TMI Sports Medicine3533 MATLOCK RD, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 419-0303Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery on my miniscus. Baseball injury. Professional, courteous and I’ve had no problems since. The Best of the Best IMO
About Dr. Keith Meister, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Royal Natl Orth Hosp
- Boston Univ Mc
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meister works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Meister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meister.
