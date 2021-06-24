See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arlington, TX
Dr. Keith Meister, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (21)
Map Pin Small Arlington, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Keith Meister, MD

Dr. Keith Meister, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their fellowship with Royal Natl Orth Hosp

Dr. Meister works at TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Meister's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TMI Sports Medicine
    3533 MATLOCK RD, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 419-0303
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2021
    Surgery on my miniscus. Baseball injury. Professional, courteous and I’ve had no problems since. The Best of the Best IMO
    Eric Maler — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Keith Meister, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730168444
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Royal Natl Orth Hosp
    Residency
    • Boston Univ Mc
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Meister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meister has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meister works at TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Meister’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Meister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

