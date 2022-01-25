Dr. Keith Meslin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meslin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Meslin, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Meslin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Locations
Virtua Surgical Group (Colo-Rectal Surgeons)401 Young Ave Ste 160, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 247-7295
Virtua Surgical Group (Colo-Rectal Surgeons)200 Bowman Dr Ste E365, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 247-7295
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is excellent. There was a question about my insurance and he called the insurance company directly to take care of it. He was also very informative as to the procedure he’d be performing, before and during the procedure. He made me feel comfortable and empowered.
About Dr. Keith Meslin, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meslin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meslin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meslin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meslin has seen patients for Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meslin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Meslin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meslin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meslin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meslin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.