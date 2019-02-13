Dr. Keith Micetich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Micetich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Micetich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Micetich, MD
Dr. Keith Micetich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from LESTER E COX MEDICAL CENTER / BURGE SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Micetich works at
Dr. Micetich's Office Locations
Jackson Regional Womens Center72 Physicians Dr, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 668-4455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Jackson Office244 COATSLAND DR, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 422-4642
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing. So funny. He is really quick to help and so knowledgeable. Much love to Dr. Mic.
About Dr. Keith Micetich, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1427026137
Education & Certifications
- LESTER E COX MEDICAL CENTER / BURGE SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Micetich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Micetich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Micetich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Micetich has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Micetich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Micetich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Micetich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Micetich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Micetich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.