Dr. Keith Michael, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Michael, MD
Dr. Keith Michael, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University Spine Surgery
Dr. Michael's Office Locations
Executive Park59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-7000Monday7:30am - 3:15pmTuesday7:30am - 3:15pmThursday7:30am - 3:15pmFriday7:30am - 3:15pm
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful I found Dr. Michael as my surgeon! I previously went to 2 doctors who did not know what they were talking about. I was in such severe pain, I could barely function. Dr. Michael and his staff quickly updated my X-rays and correctly diagnosed me at the first visit. He printed off my x-rays and explained them to me so I could thoroughly understand. He explained treatment options, then told me what he suggested. I never thought surgery would be the fix, but it was the only fix for me. Dr. Michael even pulled out his cell phone and scheduled my surgery in his office!! I was astonished and so pleased! Surgery, my hospital stay, and every appointment afterwards has been amazing. I am 9 months post op, and I'm feeling great! I would recommend Dr. Michael any time of any day. He is so kind and educating, but he certainly knows exactly what he is talking about. He made me and my fiance feel very comfortable with the procedure and very confident in his abilities.
About Dr. Keith Michael, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1033385679
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Spine Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
