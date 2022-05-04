See All Podiatrists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Keith Mobilia, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Keith Mobilia, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Staten Island, NY
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keith Mobilia, DPM

Dr. Keith Mobilia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Mobilia works at Keith Mobilia Dpm.pc in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Femi Francis-Leito, DPM
Dr. Femi Francis-Leito, DPM
5.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
4.9 (75)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
4.9 (431)
View Profile

Dr. Mobilia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Keith Mobilia Dpm.pc
    2338 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 979-1333
  2. 2
    Northwell Health
    375 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 226-2000
  3. 3
    Staten Island University Hospital
    475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 226-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mobilia?

    May 04, 2022
    Staff is amazing! Dr, Mobilia just rocks. I went to him for my toe having fungus. he gave me all my options I tried one that just did not work. He offered me the laser treatment and I cannot wait to should off my gorgeous feet this summer! If you have feet issues you should see this Dr.
    JP — May 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Mobilia, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Keith Mobilia, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mobilia to family and friends

    Dr. Mobilia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mobilia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Keith Mobilia, DPM.

    About Dr. Keith Mobilia, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396718417
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Mobilia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobilia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mobilia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mobilia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mobilia works at Keith Mobilia Dpm.pc in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mobilia’s profile.

    Dr. Mobilia has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mobilia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobilia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobilia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobilia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobilia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Keith Mobilia, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.